ACB arrests Telangana Rajiv Swagruha Corporation AGM for Bribery

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 February 2024, 09:32 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Friday nabbed Mohd. Masood Ali, Assistant General Manager (technical) at Telangana Rajiv Swagruha Corporation Limited in Himayath nagar, on charges of demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 13,000 from a civil contractor for processing bills of the work executed by the complainant and forward the same to drawing section for sanction of total due amount of Rs 16 lakh.

The bribe amount was recovered from the tainted officer’s hand and his office table.

He was produced before the special court for ACB cases and remanded in judicial custody.