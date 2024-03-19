Medak: ACB officials nab constable while accepting bribe

Police constable Surendar, who was working as a writer at the station, allegedly demanded Rs.15,000 from a tractor owner

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 March 2024, 11:10 PM

Photo: X

Medak: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials nabbed a police constable Surendar in Medak Rural police station on Tuesday while he was allegedly accepting a bribe from a tractor owner Kandula Ramulu.

Police reportedly took into custody the sand-laden tractor which was transporting sand without proper permission. Surendar, who was working as a writer at the station, allegedly demanded Rs.15,000 from Ramulu. The ACB officials laid a trap following a complaint from Ramulu.

They nabbed Surendar while he was accepting Rs.4,000 from Ramulu. Meanwhile, the officials were investigating to find out the involvement of Rural SI. Officials said Ramulu had already given Rs.10,000 a week ago as part of an agreement. Further investigation is on.