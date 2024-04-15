ACB arrests TSRTC Huzurabad depot manager

Published Date - 15 April 2024

Karimnagar: The ACB on Monday nabbed TSRTC Huzurabad depot manager Srikanth allegedly while accepting a bribe of Rs.20,000 from a driver in Elkathurthy mandal.

According to the ACB, a native of Dandepally of Elkathurthy mandal, Ravinder was working as a driver in Huzurabad depot and was recently issued a charge memo. Ravinder approached depot manager Srikanth and requested to assign him duties by removing the charge memo. However, the DM allegedly demanded the bribe to remove the charge memo.

Unable to pay the bribe, Ravinder approached the ACB, who laid a trap and nabbed Srikanth while he was accepting Rs.20,000 from Ravinder in a hotel at Elkathurthy.