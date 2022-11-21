ACB conducts searches on RWS JE residence, offices in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:16 PM, Mon - 21 November 22

ACB sleuths have conducted searches on the residence of Rural Water Supply junior engineer Chander in Khammam city ACB sleuths have conducted searches on the residence of Rural Water Supply junior engineer Chander in Khammam city

Khammam: ACB sleuths have conducted searches on the residence of Rural Water Supply junior engineer Chander in Khammam city and offices at Tirumalayapalem, Jallepally, Hydersaipeta and Beerolu villages in the district on Monday.

The searches were conducted by three teams led by ACB inspector Vijay Kumar and they seized many important documents during the searches. The searches were conducted following complaints of disproportionate assets, corruption and demanding bribes for clearing bills, against him.

Also Read RI, surveyor arrested in bribe case in Khammam by ACB sleuths

The ACB officials were yet to make an official statement about the searches.