Accenture selects 60 students from KITS Warangal

KITSW Chairman Capt V Lakshmikantha Rao said the students were selected through an on-campus recruitment drive

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:50 PM, Sat - 16 September 23

Accenture selects 60 students from KITSW with a package of 4.50 LPA.

Hanamkonda: Accenture has selected 60 BTech final year students of the 2023-24 batch from Mechanical and Civil Engineering, CSE, CSM, CSO, IT, CSN, ECE, EEE, EIE and ECI from KITS, Warangal, campus placements drive. The pay package is Rs 4.50 lakh per annum.

In a press note here on Saturday, KITSW Chairman Capt V Lakshmikantha Rao said the students were selected through an on-campus recruitment drive. He also said that the institute’s alumni and industry experts are actively involved in upgrading the curriculum to meet the growing requirements of software, IT and Core Companies.

KITSW Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy said that Accenture is a Fortune Global 500 company for global professional services. He also said the institute imparts instruction based on the curriculum which focuses on Innovation Incubation Research and Entrepreneurship activities.

Also Read NIT Warangal celebrates Hindi Diwas