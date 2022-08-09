Acquire handpicked Banarasi by Kankatala Sarees this festive season

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:22 PM, Tue - 9 August 22

Pallavi Jain in Kankatala Banarasi Saree.

Hyderabad: Legacy brand Kankatala Sarees, known as the ‘Queen of Sarees’ brings handpicked saris of India Exhibition & Sale exclusively for Hyderabad from August 12-14 at Jubilee Hills outlet, Hyderabad. The brand will showcase the signature Banarasi Marvels including Kora Banarasi, Jamdani Banarasi, Kadwa Banarasi, Phekwa Banarasi, Bandhani Banarasi, Georgette Banarsai, Tissue Banarasi, Banarasi Katan and many more handpicked by Kankatala family from across 40 weaving clusters of India specially for sari connoisseurs of Hyderabad.

Every sari displayed at the event captures the timeless artistry that has been passed on from one generation of artisans to another and is a piece of heirloom that only a true connoisseur of Indian handloom can appreciate, a press release said. The Banarasis price starts from around Rs 7,000 up to Rs 4 lakhs.

Mallikharjuna Rao Kankatala, Managing Director, said, “Every season we host an exclusive exhibition at Jubilee Hills. This festive season, we handpicked some of the best Banarasi handlooms for our Queens of Kankatala for an exclusive three-day sale.”