Actor Brahmanandam invites CM KCR to his son’s marriage

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao congratulated Bhahmanandam and his family on this occasion

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:36 PM, Sat - 29 July 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Noted actor Bhahmanandam called on the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao along with his family members at Pragati Bhavan on Saturday and invited him to his son’s marriage to be performed in Hyderabad. The Chief Minister, who received the wedding card from the actor, congratulated him and his family on this occasion.

