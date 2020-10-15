Actor Sachin Joshi booked for trade mark violation

The case was booked in the wake of a complaint from Saidabad-based businessman AV Suresh Kumar, who alleged that Joshi and his firm, operating all over India, were using the trademark of Manikchand illegally

Hyderabad: The Shamshabad police have booked a case against Telugu actor-filmmaker Sachin Joshi and his father JM Joshi on charges of cheating and violation of the Trade Marks Act. Shamshabad DCP N Prakash Reddy said a case was registered at the RGIA police station and investigation was underway. The case was booked in the wake of a complaint from Saidabad-based businessman AV Suresh Kumar, who alleged that Joshi and his firm, operating all over India, were using the trademark of Manikchand illegally.

Following the complaint, the police also raided the premises of Golden Fingers Food products, Gagan Pahad under the RGI airport police station limits. Pan masala and raw materials, all put worth Rs 1.20 crore were seized during the raid, police said, adding that the company products used the trademark of “7 Hills Manikchand” and manufactured and sold pan masala under the brand name “Manikchand” without the requisite trademark and thereby cheating the general public and also the 7 Hills company. The RGIA police also booked the management of Golden Fingers Food products.

“Depending on further investigation and evidence, necessary action will be taken against those responsible. No arrests have been made yet,” RGIA Inspector P Vijay Kumar said.

