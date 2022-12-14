Adibatla Kidnap case: Rachakonda police arrest Naveen Reddy

Naveen Reddy, Managing Director of Mr Tea, along with a group of persons had trespassed into the house of the victim and kidnapped her.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:13 PM, Wed - 14 December 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police arrested six more persons including prime suspect Naveen Reddy for their alleged involvement in the kidnap of a dental students from Adibatla last week.

Naveen Reddy (29), Managing Director of Mr. Tea, along with a group of persons had trespassed into the house of the victim and kidnapped her. The assailants damaged the property and attacked the vicitim’s father resulting in injuries to him.

Also Read Adibatla Kidnap Case: Rachakonda Police arrest 31 persons

The primse suspect took the girl in a car and fled to Nalgonda. Later on coming to know the know police were searching for him, Naveen released the girl and fled away from the city. He was caught by the Rachakonda special teams in Goa and brought to the city on Wednesday.

Five more of his associates who had helped him were also arrested by the police on Wednesday and remanded. The police so far arrested 38 persons in the case.