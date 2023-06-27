Adilabad: Akshara Jyothi improves skills of tribal students

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 06:00 AM, Tue - 27 June 23

Tribal students appear for a test as part of the ITDA-Utnoor initiative.

Adilabad: Akshara Jyothi programme, a novel initiative introduced by Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA)-Utnoor in order to improve academic performance of slow learners, is yielding desired results in quick time. Students showed remarkable improvement in mathematics, Telugu and English subjects after attending tests held as part of the initiative.

Authorities of the agency rolled out the programme to enhance the academic performance of tribal students who are lagging behind in mathematics Telugu and English in September of 2022. The initiative is being implemented in 133 Ashram schools managed by the tribal welfare department, covering 34,819 students. Tests were conducted by classifying the students under the programme.

The students were initially classified into four groups, A, B, C, D based on their learning levels. Students belonging to Class 3, 4 and 5 then were tested in mathematics, Telugu and English subjects relating to Class 2 thrice. Similarly, the students studying Grade 6, 7, 8 and 9 appeared for the tests from the three subjects of Class 5. Results were declared at the end of each test.

As per the results, students categorized as A from the primary section enhanced their learning in Telugu language by 39 percent when compared to 8 percent recorded their performance in pre-test. Students falling in the B category of primary improved their performance in English by 40 percent as against 18 percent.

Students of A category belonging to the secondary section achieved progress learning in mathematics by 27 percent when compared to that 4 percent.

Earlier, study material and story books were supplied to the students. Worksheets were also given to them. Special Grade Teachers and School Assistants working in the schools were trained before commencement of the programme. Subject Clubs were formed to ensure students prepare well for the tests in 8 divisions of the agency. Members of the clubs had meetings at regular intervals and their challenges were addressed by officials concerned.

Meanwhile, a mela was organized to create awareness among the teachers over application of teaching learning material (TLM). The teachers were asked to carry TLM kits to class every day without fail. Three types of tests such as baseline, midline and end line tests were conducted to assess learning levels of the students. Students displayed a considerable improvement after the end line test.

