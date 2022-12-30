Adilabad: Arrangements for Nagoba Jatara reviewed

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:48 PM, Fri - 30 December 22

Adilabad: Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA)-Utnoor Project Officer K Varun Reddy instructed the officials concerned to make elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the annual Nagoba Jatara. He convened a review meeting over the arrangements with the officials and members of the organising committee at Keslapur village in Indervelli mandal on Friday.

Varun Reddy told the authorities to make the arrangements to avoid inconvenience to the devotees having coordination among various departments. He said that a large number of devotees not only from Telangana, but also Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha were likely to congregate at Keslapur during the fair. He asked the authorities of the engineering department to form roads leading to the village.

The project officer instructed the officials of Panchayat Raj to take sanitation measures and asked the authorities of the Medical and Health Department to keep a medical camp and ambulance services ready to tackle medical emergencies at the time of the important religious and cultural affair of Mesrams. He told the officials to ensure drinking water, toilets and electricity, and other basic amenities.

The IAS officer advised the Police Department to step up security arrangements to prevent untoward incidents and to erect barricades to manage crowds. He asked the authorities to remove grass and clean holy places situated around the shrine. He told the officials of the endowment department to arrange flowers and, material used for performing rituals.

Trainee Collector Sreeja, Revenue Divisional Officer K Suresh, APO Bheem Rao, Deputy Director Dileep Kumar, DRDO Kishan, District Panchayat Officer Srinivas, Additional DMHO Manohar and many other officials were present.