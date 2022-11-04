Kothagudem: Prepare plans for Inter-Society Sports League, ITDA PO tells officials

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:53 PM, Fri - 4 November 22

Kothagudem: ITDA Project Officer Potru Gautham directed the authorities to prepare comprehensive action plan to successfully organise the Inter-Society Sports League from Nov 28 to Dec 1 in the district.

The PO on Friday held a review meeting at Bhadrachalam with the officials of tribal welfare, SC Gurukul RCOs, education, panchayat and electricity departments on the conduct of sports league games and given directions on necessary activities to be taken up for the event.

Gautham informed that as many as 3500 boys and girls from seven societies were expected to participate in the event to be organised at Kinnerasani Sports School located at Paloncha. Games and ports competitions would organised in 13 categories.

He suggested that counters, barricades and tents should be set up to serve food and to control crowding at the food counters. In-charges have been appointed to provide accommodation for the players. Electricity facility should be provided in the sports grounds.

Repairs should be carried out wherever required and prepared so that there were no difficulties in providing accommodation. Steps to set up mobile toilets and to provide separate accommodation facilities for the players and referees have to be taken, he noted.

He directed the sports officer to prepare a calendar of sports events. APO (General) David Raj, DPO Ramakanth, Paloncha municipal commissioner Srikanth, tribal welfare department DD Ramadevi, tribal engineering EE Tanaji, DE Ramulu, DEO Somasekhara Sharma, SC Gurukul RCO Pratyusha and sports officer Veeru Naik were present at the meeting.