Adilabad: Collector, SP get notice from NMC

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:41 PM, Tue - 27 September 22

Adilabad: The National Minority Commission on Tuesday issued a notice to Collector Sikta Patnaik and Superintendent of Police D Uday Kumar Reddy seeking their explanation in connection with three teachers giving corporal punishment to the student of a minority residential school at Bandlaguda village in Adilabad mandal recently.

The Commission took suo moto cognizance of the incident and its member Syed Shahezadi observed that police did not register a case against the teachers by denying a complaint from the victim. It wanted an explanation from the Collector and SP over the incident.

It was learnt that the principal of the school, class teacher and a drawing teacher beat the student with an iron scale reportedly for being absent from classes.