Adilabad: Daily wage labourer found hanging

Jadhav Namdev, a daily wage labourer from Harkapur, is suspected to have resorted to the drastic step when none of his family members was present

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:30 PM, Thu - 11 May 23

Representational Image

Adilabad: A 48-year old man was found hanging at Harkapur village in Indervelli mandal on Thursday.

Jadhav Namdev, a daily wage labourer from Harkapur, is suspected to have resorted to the drastic step when none of his family members was present. He had migrated to Mumbai in search of livelihood, but returned to Harkapur a few weeks ago.

Namdev was diagnosed with diabetes, hypertension and was reeling under a severe financial crisis, according to a complaint lodged by his wife with the police. A case was registered.