Adilabad doctor achieves prestigious fellowship from the Royal College of Radiologists

In a remarkable feat that brought honor to Adilabad, Dr. Kandukuri Rashmi, has achieved international recognition in the field of radiology

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:13 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

Adilabad: In a remarkable feat that brought honor to Adilabad, Dr. Kandukuri Rashmi, a native of Adilabad town, has achieved international recognition in the field of radiology.

Dr. Rashmi, the only daughter of Dr. Ashok, the medical superintendent of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences RIMS-Adilabad, has been awarded the Clinical Radiology fellowship by the prestigious Royal College of Radiologists (RCR) in the United Kingdom.

Her accomplishment is particularly noteworthy as Adilabad is not traditionally known for professional courses such as medicine and engineering.

Dr. Rashmi’s journey to this prestigious fellowship involved successfully passing a rigorous two-phased examination, with the results being declared on October 13. Her father, Dr. Ashok, expressed joy in her outstanding academic achievement. He revealed that achieving this fellowship had been his own dream, which his daughter has now fulfilled. He shared, “I could not attend the examination due to financial challenges. However, my daughter could make it. It’s a moment of pride for me.”

Currently, Dr. Rashmi is pursuing a fellowship in musculoskeletal imaging at Manchester University in the UK. Prior to this, she had also secured a fellowship in breast imaging. Her academic excellence has been a consistent trait, as she previously earned a gold medal for ranking first in the Master of Doctor (MD) program in radiology at Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences-Wardha in Maharashtra.

Dr. Rashmi’s mother, Rama, practices gynecology in Adilabad town, while Rashmi’s husband, Phanikrishna Sagar, is employed in a hospital in the UK, having obtained an MS in orthopedics in Karnataka. Dr. Rashmi’s educational journey began at Saint Joseph High School in the heart of Adilabad district.

Her accomplishments have garnered praise and congratulations from her classmates and friends residing in the district headquarters, further highlighting the significance of her achievement in the field of radiology.