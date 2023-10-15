Bathukamma festival begins on a colorful note in Adilabad

Both urban and rural parts came alive with women celebrating the floral festival.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:26 PM, Sun - 15 October 23

Girls carry idols of Bathukamma deity in Adilabad. Photo: Musku Rajkiran Reddy

Adilabad: The nine-day long annual festival of flowers Bathukamma began on a colorful note across the erstwhile Adilabad district on Saturday evening.

Dressed in their best, women from all age groups ceremoniously celebrated the first day of the festival by clapping and dancing rhythmically to folk songs and worshipping the goddess. They gathered at junctions, on the premises of temples and open spaces. They circumambulated around conical shaped idols of Bathukamma made of various species of flowers and leaves, hailing the deity.

Venues of the festival were decorated with colorful lamps and public address systems were arranged for playing the folk songs. Both urban and rural parts came alive with women celebrating the floral festival.

The women earlier folks gathered flowers from forest fringes and some of them bought from roadside vendors. They stacked flowers in order to prepare the idols.

The celebrators later immersed the eco-friendly idols in nearby irrigation tanks and streams. Certain organisers fed the participants by providing snacks. They presented gifts to women who come with creative and innovative idols of the deity.

The finale of Bathukamma festivities or Saddulu will be held on October 22.

