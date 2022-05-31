Adilabad: DTO urges educational institutions to get fitness clearances of vehicles

31 May 22

DTO Srinivas addressing mediapersons in Adilabad on Tuesday.

Adilabad: District Transport Officer Dr Puppala Srinivas said that action would be taken against managements of private recognized schools if they do not get fitness clearances of their buses before reopening of educational institutions. Addressing newsmen here on Tuesday, Srinivas said that erstwhile Adilabad district accounted for 1,009 buses run by educational institutions. He stated that 192 buses were operated in Adilabad district, while 102 vehicles were owned by the institutions in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. As many as 436 buses were operated in Mancherial and 279 buses in Nirmal district.

He said that barely 21 buses underwent the fitness test in Nirmal and four buses had the clearance in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. He urged the managements of the private educational institutions to get the fitness clearance by June 10. He warned that action would be taken against those who did not get it. As per norms of the transport department, the name of school or college with address, telephone number shall be displayed on the left side and rear exterior of the vehicle. The age of the driver shall not exceed 60 years. The managements should maintain a health card for each driver. They should appoint drivers who have at least 5 years of experience.

Srinivas further said that the buses must carry first aid boxes containing necessary medicines and equipment. The management of the educational institutions should provide a place for parking the vehicles. The buses should have at least an attendant. A list of students should be kept in the vehicle. The drivers should undergo a day-long refreshers training course organized by the road transport authority. No educational institution is allowed to carry students in excess of its permitted seating capacity. The managements should conduct a day-long meeting to create awareness among the pupils over road safety by coordinating with the road transport and police departments every year.

