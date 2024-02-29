Adilabad: Farmer dies as he touches electrified snare set for killing boars

Bazarhathnoor Sub-Inspector B Naresh said that Pendur Laxman died on the spot when he came into contact with the snare meant to kill wild boars in a farm of Subhash.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 February 2024, 07:16 PM

Adilabad: A 56-year old farmer got electrocuted when he accidentally touched an electrified snare set up by hunters at Bhutayi village in Bazarhathnoor mandal on Thursday.

He was cutting fodder for his cattle at the time of the incident. His wife managed to find the body in the agriculture fields.

Pendur Thurpu Bai, wife of the victim lodged a complaint with police.

A case was registered against Subhash under the Section 302 (ii) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Electricity Act. Investigations were taken up.