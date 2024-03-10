One electrocuted, three injured in Sircilla

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 March 2024, 09:13 PM

Representational Image

Rajanna-Sircilla: In a tragic incident, a labourer was electrocuted while three others were injured after they accidentally came into contact with live wires in Bavusaipet of Konaraopet mandal on Sunday.

According to the police, a farmer from Bavusaipet, Chikkalla Bhumaiah decided to fix more pipes to his borewell to get adequate water and engaged four labourers – Pambala Bhumaiah, Pambala Raju, Karnala Srinu and Karnala Mahesh.

While taking the pipes down into the borewell, they came into contact with live electric wires passing through the area. While Bhumaiah (38) died on the spot, Raju, Srinu and Mahesh sustained injuries.

They were shifted to the Vemulawada area hospital while Bhumaiah’s body was shifted to Sircilla hospital for postmortem.

Vemulwada MLA Adi Srinivas, Zilla Parishad chairperson Aruna and BRS leader B Vinod Kumar visited the hospital and consoled the family members of Bhumaiah.

Vinod Kumar demanded that the State government provide an ex gratia of Rs.10 lakh to Bhumaiah’s family and a government job to his wife.