Adilabad: Inaugural ceremony of renovated Nagoba temples from Dec 12

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:19 PM, Sun - 11 December 22

Members of Mesram clan addresses pressmen at Keslapur village in Indravelli mandal on Sunday

Adilabad: The members of the Mesram tribe on Sunday requested the public to make the inaugural ceremony of the two renovated temples of Sri Nagoba, a serpentine god of the Mesram clan, a success.

Addressing a press conference at Keslapur village in Indervelli mandal on Sunday, they said the inaugural ceremony would be organised from Monday to Sunday.

Venkat Rao, Pen Patlal, who conducts celebrations of Persapen, supreme god of the Mesrams, said elaborate arrangements were made for the ceremony. He urged tribals and others to attend in large numbers and to make the event a success. Public representatives and district authorities were already invited to the ceremony.

The clan had shifted idols of deities to an old shrine in the village to facilitate the restoration of the temple in 2018. They raised Rs.5 crore by way of contributions from members of the clan. The State government also granted Rs.6 crore for various structures of the two shrines.

Considering a huge influx of not only tribals, but also non-tribals to the shrine during the annual Nagoba Jatara, the Mesrams decided to construct a larger temple in place of the existing ones. The existing temples complex was built in 1994, spending Rs.8 lakh raised through contributions and financial aid of the Tribal Welfare department.

The Nagoba Jatara is regarded the second largest congregation of tribals after the bi-annual Sammakka-Saralamma jatara at Medaram village in Mulugu district.