Adilabad: Posters for restored Nagoba temple unveiled

Collector Sikta Patnaik unveiled wall posters relating to inauguration of the renovated Nagoba temple at Keslapur village in Indervelli mandal.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:19 PM, Sat - 3 December 22

Collector Sikta Patnaik unveiled wall posters relating to inauguration of the renovated Nagoba temple at Keslapur village in Indervelli mandal.

Adilabad: Collector Sikta Patnaik unveiled wall posters relating to inauguration of the renovated Nagoba temple at Keslapur village in Indervelli mandal here on Saturday.

Head of Mesrams Venkatrao Patel said that they had invited the Collector, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Rathod Janardhan and MLA Jogu Ramanna to the inaugural ceremony of the shrine and reinstallation of presiding deity slated from December 12 to 8. He stated that many events of the ceremony would take place during the week. He added many VIPs were invited to grace the occasion.

Also Read 56 students have narrow escape in accident in Nirmal

In 2018, the members of this clan of tribals residing in different parts of the erstwhile Adilabad district shifted idols of deities to an old shrine located in the village for the convenience of restoration of the temple in 2018. They raised Rs 1 crore by way of contributions from the memers of the clan. MP Nagesh assured to sanction Rs 1 crore and additional funds if required during the annual Nagoba Jatara in 2017.

The existing temple was built in 1994, spending Rs 8 lakh raised through contributions and financial aid of the Tribal Welfare department. Considering a huge influx of not only tribals, but also non-tribals to the shrine during the annual Nagoba Jatara, the Mesrams decided to construct a larger temple in place of the existing one.

Mesrams congregate on the premises of the ancient Sri Nagoba temple and worship their clan deity by performing special prayers as part of Nagoba Jatara, an important religious and cultural affair of the clan.