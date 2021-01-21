Adilabad: Mesram clan sets out to fetch sacred Ganga jal

About 100 Mesrams who gathered on the premises of Nagoba temple at Keslapur village commenced the arduous task.

By | Published: 11:42 pm

Adilabad: Members of Mesram clan set out to fetch the sacred Ganga jal from Godavari River at a spot called Hasthanamadugu on the outskirts of Kalamadugu village in Jannaram mandal of Mancherial district, from Keslapur village in Indervelli mandal on Thursday evening. They will draw the water for purifying the idol of the presiding deity of Nagoba temple as part of preparations for the famous annual Nagoba Jatara, an important cultural and religious affair of the clan.

About 100 Mesrams who gathered on the premises of Nagoba temple at Keslapur village commenced the arduous task at 3 pm. They carried sacred Jhari, a 1,400-year-old brass container, for fetching the water. They would cover 155 tribal villages during the course of the journey, trekking over 150 kilometers by travelling for a fortnight.

They use the water to perform sacred rites in the shrine before the start of the tribal fair. Later, they arrive in Keslapur village and assemble under sacred banyan trees. They would stay there for four days as a tradition. They reach the temple of Nagoba and perform prayers, known as Maha Puja in the night to kick start the fair.

The Nagoba jatara hosts Maha Puja, Bheting, introduction of new daughter-in-laws to the deity, village fair or jatara at the holy place, Praja Darbar, a grievance redressal, Betal Puja, etc. Half a dozen Raj Gond elders jump in the air reportedly after being possessed by Betal God. They exhibit their fighting prowess by rotating large sticks that represent the god.

The members of Mesram and elders of the clan resolved to cancel their annual important religious affair Nagoba Jatara and Darbar, a grievance redressal programme, for the first time in the history. A decision to this effect was taken by elders of the clan at a meeting held at Keslapur village in Indervelli mandal on January 15. The Mesrams will organise the fair as a low key affair in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

Authorities of Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA)-Utnoor are making elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the fair. Collector Sikta Patnaik had convened a meeting and reviewed the progress of the arrangements at Keslapur recently.

Also Read

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .