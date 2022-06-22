Adilabad youngster arrested for his role in Agnipath protest

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:42 PM, Wed - 22 June 22

File Photo

Adilabad: An aspirant of army job from Narnoor mandal was arrested for allegedly involving in violent protests against the recent Agnipath scheme at Secunderabad railway station on Wednesday. The inclusion of the youngster in the list of accused persons and his arrest created a flutter in the district. It is learnt that Rathod Prithviraj, a native of Sonapur village in Narnoor mandal was identified as the A-2, while Madusudan of Kamareddy district was the key accused person in the protests that occurred on June 17. He was taken into custody and was produced before a court. He was sent to a judicial remand. He was housed in central prison in Chanchalguda, said a police official.

As many as 56 persons were already booked for involvement in the protest. A total of 46 accused persons were already arrested. A student Rakesh of Warangal died when police opened fire and 15 others sustained injuries when protesters pelted against the police. Shyamrao, the father of Prithviraj, is a farmer. Meenabai, the mother, is a homemaker. Prithviraj, the eldest son of Shyamrao attempted thrice to crack a job with the Indian army, but could not make it. He arrived at Secunderabad a day before the riots after receiving information about the protest on WhatsApp, said a source.

Meanwhile, 70 youngsters belonging to the district are suspected to have taken part in the protest. They reached the capital of Telangana by the Krishna express on June 16. Similarly, 23 persons were undergoing coaching at an army recruitment institution in Indervelli mandal centre, which trained 99 candidates so far. Police were gathering information about candidates of this institution whether they were involved in the protest.