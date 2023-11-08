Hyderabad braces for light showers

In their latest weather update, the society forecasts that rains ranging from 2.5 mm to 15.5 mm in the city on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:20 PM, Wed - 8 November 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is set to experience more pleasant weather, cloudy skies, and light rains in the coming days, according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society.

The showers are expected to make their appearance towards the evening and night, making for a tranquil and overcast day in Hyderabad. Residents can continue to enjoy the city’s pleasant climate, with the rains providing a refreshing respite from the usual sultry conditions.

The forecast suggests that the intensity of rain will decrease on Thursday, with downpours taking a step back as the week progresses. By Friday, the city is likely to experience a significant reduction in rainfall.

The ongoing rains across the state can be attributed to a low-pressure area, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD also points out the influence of strong easterly and northeasterly winds blowing in from the Bay of Bengal, which have contributed to the rainy conditions in the region.