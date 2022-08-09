Adivasis observe World Indigenous Peoples Day in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:55 PM, Tue - 9 August 22

Adilabad: Aboriginal tribals or Adivasis belonging to all walks of life observed World Indigenous Peoples Day on a colourful note across erstwhile Adilabad district on Tuesday. Rallies, special programmes and presentation of traditional dance forms by tribal artistes were held to mark the occasion.

The ethnic tribes unfurled their traditional flags and vowed to protect their culture and traditions in junctions of mandal centres and villages as part of the celebrations. They recalled their legends such as Kumram Bheem and Ramji Gond and paid tributes to the duo. Their leaders stressed the need to rededicate themselves for achieving their rights over land, water and forest.

In Utnoor mandal centre, ZIlla Parishad chairperson Rathod Janardhan said that Telangana state was formed for jobs, water and funds. He stated that the government was implementing a slew of programmes for the welfare of the tribals. He cited the creation of Kumram Bheem memorial and tribal museum in Jodeghat valley, spending Rs 25 crore. He participated in a programme held in connection with International Indigenous People’s Day.

Collector Sikta Patnaik requested the ethnic tribes to address their major challenges by bringing them to the notice of authorities concerned. She stated that efforts were being made to improve standards of education, which was affected by Covid-19 lockdown. She urged the tribals to carry forward their traditions and customs to future generations.

ITDA Utnoor project officer K Varun Reddy said that the agency was taking up a slew of developmental activities and welfare schemes for the uplift of aboriginal tribals. He assured to address challenges of tribals if brought to his notice. He stated that the agency was giving coaching helping them to perform well in examinations held for recruiting placements with the police department.

In the meantime, Asifabad MLA Athram Sakku, participating in a programme, said that the government was giving paramount importance to the growth of aboriginal tribals. He was joined by Zilla Parishad Chairperson Kova Laxmi. Collector Rahul Raj, Additional Collector Chahat Bajpai, Superintendent of Police K Suresh Kumar and many others were present.

Tribal legend Kumram Bheem’s grandson Sone Rao and Kerameri Mandal Parishad President Mothiram, leaders of tribal rights orgainations, students and locals paid tributes to Bheem by garlanding his statue at Jodeghat village in Kerameri mandal. They recounted matchless contributions of the legend for the rights of tribals over water, land and forest. Rallies and paying homage to Kumram Bheem and Ramji Gond were witnessed in mandal centres and towns in Mancherial and Nirmal districts.