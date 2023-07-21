Administration mechanism available for extending emergency services: Mancherial Collector

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:25 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

Mancherial: Collector Badavath Santosh said that the district administration mechanism would be available to extend emergency services to the public if the district received floods.

He along with RDO D Venu inspected several flood-prone areas here on Friday. Santosh urged the public to be cautious of the floods and officials would be always accessible to flood-hit citizens. He stated that a control room 08736-250501 was created for helping the public.

He then inspected a mother and child hospital in College Road and said that medical services would be provided to new mothers and pregnant women.

Later, he along with Additional Collector (Local Bodies) B Rahul inspected a low-lying area in Naspur mandal centre.