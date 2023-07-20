Mancherial: Timber sale in Jannaram mandal on July 23

Published Date - 06:35 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

Mancherial: A sale of timber will be conducted at the government timber depot in Jannaram mandal centre on Sunday.

In a press statement, District Forest Officer and Jannaram in-charge Forest Divisional Officer Shiv Aasheesh Singh said the sale of the timber would be organized at GTD- Jannaram on July 23.

He advised sawmill owners and the general public to participate in the sale and buy the timber. He stated that the timber could be used for furniture of homes.