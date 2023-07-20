Asifabad, Mancherial receive moderate rains



By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:10 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

KB Asifabad/Mancherial: Several parts of both Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Mancherial continued to see light to moderate rains for the third day in a row on Tuesday.

The average rainfall in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district was 54.6 mm. Bejjur mandal received the highest rainfall of 199mm, followed by Wankdi which had 116 mm of rainfall. Sirpur (T), Jainoor, Kerameri, Kaghaznagar, Penchikalpet, Dahegaon and Koutala mandals registered rainfall ranging from 30 mm to 75 mm.

Asifabad records excess rainfall

The actual rainfall of the district was 423 mm when compared to the normal rainfall of 382 mm from June 1 to July 20, reflecting an excess by 11 percent. Except for Asifabad, the Jainoor, Sirpur (U), Lingapur and Wankidi mandals registered excess rainfall, while the remaining 10 mandals recorded normal rainfall, cheering farmers.

Mancherial district’s average rainfall was measured to be 36.7 mm. Kotapalli mandal had the highest rainfall of 69 mm, while Jaipur mandal witnessed 54 mm of rainfall. The district recorded an actual rainfall of 357 mm as against 352 mm from June 1 to July 20, posting an excess by 1 percent. The average rainfall of Adilabad and Nirmal districts was 25.8 mm and 13.2 mm, respectively.

Meanwhile, Kaddam Narayana Reddy project in Kaddampeddur mandal centre of Nirmal district registered inflows of 6,614 cusecs. The water level of the project reached 5.566 TMC as against storage capacity of 7.603 TMC. Surplus water was discharged by lifting a crest gate. The outflow was 2,170 cusecs.