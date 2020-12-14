Admissions into B Ed courses begin

By | Published: 11:48 pm

Hyderabad: The first phase counselling for admission into B Ed courses under TS Ed CET-2020 offered by various universities in Telangana State has commenced from December 10, and the last date for uploading certificates for candidates is December 17.

So far, as many as 7,078 candidates out of 29,869 have already uploaded their certificates, according to Convenor, TS Ed. CET-2020, Prof P Ramesh Babu. Overall, there are 17,600 B Ed seats in Telangana out of which 13,200 seats fall under Convenor Quota while the remaining 4,400 i.e. 25 per cent are under the management quota of private colleges.

