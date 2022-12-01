Advanced stem cell therapy performed on 67-year-old patient suffering from severe arthritis

Instead of taking up knee replacement surgery, the doctors employed the novel stem cell therapy on the patient to treat acute arthritis.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:50 PM, Thu - 1 December 22

Hyderabad: The orthopaedic team of Virinchi Hospitals in collaboration with Stempeutics, an advanced clinical stage biotech company founded by Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG), conducted an advanced stem cell therapy on a 67-year-old patient who was suffering from severe arthritis.

Instead of taking up knee replacement surgery, the doctors employed the novel stem cell therapy on the patient to treat acute arthritis. Stempeutics research laboratory had received approval from Drug Controller of India for its Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) or mesenchymal stromal cells therapy, which promises to regenerate the cartilage in the knee.

“Once the MSCs are inserted at the knee, they will regenerate the cartilage within three months. This is a 30 minute procedure that can be finished without taking help of any anaesthesia and the patient can go home by evening,” Dr Natesh, orthopaedic surgeon, Virinchi Hospitals, said.

Dr Syam Sunder, Director, Virinchi Hospitals said the advanced stem cell therapy can be used to treat several other health issues such as spinal cord injury, ARDS (Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome), heart failure, regenerate damaged retina in eye etc.

V Satyanarayana, Director, Virinchi Group announced that the hospital has established a separate regenerative medicinal wing.