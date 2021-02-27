Advocates’ Federation demands CBI probe into killing of Peddapalli lawyer couple

By | Published: 5:47 pm

Hyderabad: Members of Federation of Bar Associations of Telangana on Saturday demanded that the State government order a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the brutal murder of the lawyer couple – Gattu Vaman Rao and PV Nagamani – in Ramagundam a few days ago.

“We are requesting for a CBI probe for a detailed and fair investigation into the murder case,” Federation president A Anantha Reddy said at a press conference here. He requested the government to set up a fast-track court for the speedy disposal of the case and ensure stern punishment to those involved in the case.

“We are urging the government to enact Advocates Protection Act in the wake of a series of attacks on the advocates for the last few years,” Reddy said, requesting the government to extend financial aid to the bereaved family of Vaman Rao.

The federation has also decided to organize ‘Chalo Hyderabad’ rally on March 9 requesting the government to enact Advocates Protection Act.

