Advocates played a vital role in Telangana agitation: Gangula

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:51 PM, Sat - 13 August 22

BC welfare minister G Kamalakar distributing national flags to advocates in the district court in karimnagar on saturday.

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that advocates played a vital role in Telangana agitation, and assured to take steps for the welfare of the lawyer community. As part of diamond jubilee celebrations of Indian independence, the Minister distributed national flags to advocates in the district court on Saturday.

Interacting with advocates, the Minister enquired about their problems and announced the sanction of Rs 20 lakh for the construction of Bar Association building. He promised to provide more welfare programmes for the lawyers’ community in the future. Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar said that he would always work for the development of Karimnagar town. “Politics are not permanent. The developmental works done by leaders will be survived forever”, he said.

Development of the town had been neglected during the last 75 years by the previous rulers. However, the face of Karimnagar town has changed after the formation of Telangana state. Informing that all roads in the town were already laid, he said that ongoing works of various developmental programmes were appear everywhere in the town.

In order to develop Karimnagar as a famous tourism destination, Manair River Front works project was taken up with international standards and works were going on brisk note. The entire works would be completed in the coming 18 months, he hoped. The works of cable bridge were also reached to final stage and the works of approach road have sped up.

In order to provide medical education to local students, he got sanctioned medical college to Karimnagar and MBBS classes would be started very soon. On the other hand, Venkateshwara Swamy temple is being constructed in ten acres land under the aegis of TTD.

Stating that development was a continuous process, the Minister said they were trying to develop Karimnagar as a model town in the state. SUDA Chairman GV Ramakrishna Rao, Bar Association president Erram Rajireddy, general secretary Lingampalli Nagaraju, and others were present.