Adya off to good start in Asian U-14 Grade A Tennis Tournament

Eight-seed Adya Chaurasia recorded comfortable win in the Qualifying 1st Round of the Telangana State Tennis Association’s (TSTA) Asian U-14 Grade A Tennis Tournament at Secunderabad Club on Saturday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 May 2024, 11:24 PM

Hyderabad: Eight-seed Adya Chaurasia secured 6-3, 6-1 win over Kshira Thota of USA in the Qualifying 1st Round of the Telangana State Tennis Association’s (TSTA) Asian U-14 Grade A Tennis Tournament at Secunderabad Club on Saturday.

Results: Girls: U-14 Singles: Qualifying 1st Round: Avyaktha Rayavarapu (USA) bt Samaira Jain (IND) 6-1, 6-1; Rishita Patil (IND) bt Tamanna Nair (IND) 4-6, 6-4 [13-11]; Sahasra Komiresetty (IND) bt Sari Nethra Vellore (IND) 6-2, 6-4; Pooja Nagaraj (IND) bt Rabiah Dullet Rabiah Dullet (IND) 6-4, 6-1; Dhaanvi Dechamma Kanjithanda (IND) bt Sanskriti Devalla (IND) 7-6(4), 6-1; Adya Chaurasia (8) (IND) bt Kshira Thota (USA) 6-3, 6-1; Boys: Shivraj Jadhav (IND) bt Jayaraj Penupothula (IND) 6-0, 6-1; Abhiudai Singh (IND) bt Avi Agarwal (IND) 6-3, 6-1; Arsh Kathuria (IND) bt Ashish Rathod (IND) 6-3, 6-2; Sanjay Girish Kumar (IND) bt Arjun Garudadhri (IND) 6-2, 6-1; Arhan Jain (USA) bt Daivik Kalvakunta (IND) 6-0, 6-4;

