Afghan students want to be back in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Sitting in war-torn Afghanistan, several students, who were earlier in Hyderabad, share that they are missing the city. Speaking to Telangana Today over phone, they say they want to return to Hyderabad as soon as the situation allows.

“I am emotionally attached to Hyderabad, I feel that I have left my family there,” shares Hamid, who moved back to Afghanistan a few weeks ago. “I have learnt so much over there. In fact, I have received so many messages from my Indian friends to enquire about my well-being. I want to take admission in courses related to my field. However, looking at the current situation, it doesn’t seem possible. I hope I can come back there as soon as possible.”

Waheedullah, who was in Hyderabad for three years and left for Afghanistan in 2020, says he misses the city a lot. “Not just Hyderabad, I miss India. Whenever I watch an Indian movie or see pictures from the country on social media, I get very emotional. If there is a chance for me to pursue a Master’s degree, I would love to come back to the Hyderabad,” he says.

Sharing the current situation, Waheedullah adds, “The Taliban doesn’t care much about education or keep abreast with developments in the field of modern science. There is no room here for people like me. As soon as I can, I will come back to Hyderabad.”

While some are looking for opportunities, others are waiting for Indian authorities to confirm their courses.

Rahimullah, who completed his Master’s degree in India, is awaiting the confirmation on his PhD course. “I applied and even got selected to pursue PhD at Osmania University. However, I am waiting for confirmation. Hyderabad is like my home, and I can’t wait to come back to the city.”