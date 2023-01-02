After gap of two years, Singareni launches its annual calendar

SCCL General Manager (Marketing) K Suryanarayana on Monday released the Singareni Annual Calendar-2023

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:17 PM, Mon - 2 January 23

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) General Manager(Marketing) K Suryanarayana on Monday released the Singareni Annual Calendar-2023.

In a statement issued here, General Manager (Coordination) Suresh said that Singareni Annual Calendar-2023 has been created as a reflection of the multi-faceted progress, welfare and services being achieved by Singareni organization and it was being distributed to every employee of Singareni.

He said that the Singareni Annual Calendar was not published for the last two years as centre had imposed ban on it, but last month the centre relaxed the rules and allowed the publication of the calendars.

As per the order of the Chairman and Managing Director of the organization N Sridhar, within a very short time calendars was brought out with pictures of all aspects related to the progress and welfare of Singareni, he informed.