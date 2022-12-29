SCCL creates record coal production of 2.46 lakh tonnes

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Thu - 29 December 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited(SCCL) created new records by producing 2.46 lakh tonnes of coal and transporting 2.53 lakh tonnes of coal in the 24-hour period between morning shift and night shift on Wednesday, setting a new record for this financial year. Thus, it overturned the records of 2.24 lakh tonnes of coal production and 2.35 lakh tonnes of transport set by it on December 20.

In total, 465 lakh tonnes of coal has been supplied to consumers through 2591 rail wagons so far this year by the company.

There are a total 11 areas in Singareni, out of which Manuguru area took the first place by providing 64,000 tonnes of coal in the transportation record achieved on Wednesday. Kothagudem area stood second with 51,000 tonnes. Coal was transported by 11 rail wagons from Kothagudem area, 9 from Manuguru and 7 from Srirampur area.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar congratulated the employees, officers and staff who worked hard to achieve this feat. He asked them to work with the same enthusiasm to achieve the 700 lakh tonne production target set for the current financial year. Sridhar had recently directed officials to produce at least 2.30 lakh tonnes of coal per day in the remaining 90 days of the current financial year.