After handshake at Davos, Revanth Reddy protests against Adani in Hyderabad

CM Revanth Reddy joined a protest against "Adani Group looting the nation's wealth," after signing investment deals with the group at Davos

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 August 2024, 05:01 PM

Revanth

Hyderabad: After signing investment deals at Davos and entrusting collection of power bills in Old City to the Adani Group, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy joined a protest by the Congress party against the Adani Group in front of the Enforcement Directorate office here on Thursday.

The protest was in the wake of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) directing all Congress units across the country to stage protests against the BJP government alleging that it was supporting the Adani group in looting the nation’s wealth. Following the Hindenburg report over irregularities committed by SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had demanded that the BJP government dismiss her from the post and initiate action against her. This apart, the INDIA bloc had also insisted on a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe against these allegations but the Parliament was adjourned four days in advance, the Chief Minister said at the protest. Apart from Cabinet Ministers, AICC Telangana incharge Deepadas Munshi and senior leader Salman Khurshid participated in the protest.

All the four Gujarat persons, including Adani, Ambani, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were looting the nation. The Congress party had called for a protest to expose these irregularities before the people, he said.

“Though I am the Chief Minister, abiding by the high command’s dictat, I am participating in the protest like any other Congress party worker. Irrespective of the stature, when high command gives a call, one has to protest,” Revanth Reddy said, also accusing the BRS of instigating farmers over the crop loan waiver. Asking farmers why they were staging protests on the roads, he said they should instead approach Collectors or agriculture officers if they had any issues. Stating that his government had already paid Rs.18,000 crore to the agriculture department towards the crop loan waiver, he said farmers with excess loans than the ceiling limit should clear the additional amount payable to the banks. The balance amount would be waived by the government, he said.

“Why should one stage dharnas? People should stage dharnas or rasta roko when the government does not listen to them,” Revanth Reddy said, once again challenging BRS leaders to touch the Rajiv Gandhi statue to be installed in front of the Secretariat and threatening them that they would be thrashed by Congress workers if they tried to do so.