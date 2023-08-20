After Jagga Reddy, now Uttam clarifies

The Nalgonda MP further declared that he would be contesting from Huzurnagar constituency and that his wife Padmavathi Reddy would be contesting from Kodad constituency.
Hyderabad: A day after Sangareddy MLA T Jagga Reddy clarified that he had no plans of quitting the Congress, Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy too came out with a public message saying he would contest the ensuing Assembly elections representing the Congress.
“Since the last few months, there have been many speculative reports on social media that I was shifting loyalties to other parties. All these reports are false and misleading,” he said in a video message on Sunday.
