After rat and lizard, now worms found in sambar; this time at Telangana University

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 July 2024, 10:54 AM

Nizamabad: After lizard, rat and insects in food, on Thursday it was the turn of worms in sambar at the Girls Hostel in Telangana University at Dichpally of the district. A student reportedly noticed worms in sambar and alerted other students, who in turn informed the warden. The warden immediately asked the hostel in-charge to replace the samar with another dish.

According to reports, the university registrar, Yadagiri, who visited the hostel, noticed worms in the sambar and ordered a probe into the incident. This is the second incident in the last 15-days. On June 21, a dead lizard was found in breakfast and now the students were served sambar with worms in the dinner.

The incident has shed light on an ongoing issue of poor-quality food being served in the university’s hostels, with little action taken by the university administration. The students expressed outrage over poor-quality food being served to them.

The students alleged that despite repeated complaints, the university administration had failed to take concrete action against the persons responsible for preparing food.

The students say that there was a lack of supervision in the university due to which such incidents have become frequent. The students have demanded the government to pay special attention to the difficulties being faced by the students of the university.