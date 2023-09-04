AG-365S drone becomes the first DGCA-certified drone

Manual spraying in agriculture has caused huge negative health impacts on operators, and a mindless repetition of these sprays is inhumane, exposing the operator to chemicals and leading to cancers, a press release said.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:49 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

Hyderabad: AG-365S kisan drone by Hyderabad-based, Marut Drones became the first drone to have received Certification approvals from the Director General of Civil Aviation for their extensively tested and robustly designed multi-utility agricultural drone in the small category.

“With both type certification and RTPO approvals by DGCA for small category drones, the manual inhumane operations can be easily performed by drones making it safe for the operator,” said Prem Kumar Vislawath, Founder of Marut Drones.

AG-365S is designed and developed for Indian conditions and can be used for multiple purposes. It is compact yet delivers, with 22-minute endurance ensuring users maximum returns. It is equipped with advanced obstacle and terrain sensors which enables safe and smooth operations even in rough and patchy terrains.