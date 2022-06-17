Agnipath protest: Kishan Reddy passes blame onto Telangana govt over Secunderabad incident

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:21 PM, Fri - 17 June 22

Hyderabad: Hours after violence erupted at Secunderabad Railway station, union Tourism Minister and Secunderabad MP G Kishan Reddy tried to pass on the blame onto the Telangana Government, saying it had failed to control the protestors. Since Friday morning, Armed Forces job aspirants are staging protests and raising slogans against the BJP-led Central Government at Secunderabad station to abolish the Agneepath scheme.

However, the union Tourism Minister said violence was no solution to addressing the issue. “Will setting ablaze two wheelers and railway coaches address the issue?” he asked and said “BJP Government was prepared to discuss issues, if any”. Addressing media persons in New Delhi, he further held the Telangana Government responsible for the violence and charged that it had failed in controlling the violence. “The State Police was witnessing the rampage and destruction like mute spectators. It is a planned attack,” declared Kishan Reddy.

On the presence of Railway Protection Force (RPF) at the station, he said the RPF role was only to protect the railway properties. “It is State police, which had to intervene in time and control the violence” said the union Tourism Minister.

Even on Thursday, Chalo Raj Bhavan call was given by the Congress party and a two-wheeler was set ablaze and Congress workers reached the gate of Raj Bhavan and raised slogans, he said. “A conspiracy is being hatched to defame the BJP Government,” charged the union Tourism Minister. Terming the death of an aspirant in police firing at Secunderabad station as unfortunate, he said in a democracy, violence would not be good and does not augur well.

“An attempt is being made to instigate students and job aspirants but they should not lose their composure” appealed Kishan Reddy. The Central Government had introduced Agnipath scheme after lot of deliberations and consultations. A Committee was formed specifically for the purpose and recruitment procedures in different countries were studied before introducing the scheme, he explained.

“After completion of four years as Agniveers, they can join State or Central Government jobs. If not, they can also pursue higher education,” Kishan Reddy suggested and claimed there would not be any loss to the aspirants.