Agnipath protests: Aspirants seek CLAT postponement; Consortium of NLUs to meet today

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:54 AM, Sat - 18 June 22

Hyderabad: With growing protests against the Agnipath scheme, requests are pouring in from Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 aspirants for postponement of the entrance test scheduled for June 19.

Several candidates from across the country have expressed their apprehensions over reaching the exam centres as railway and road transportation services have been disrupted due to the ongoing protests.

Taking to Twitter, one CLAT aspirant Sakshee Priya 13 (@13Sakshee) tweeted: “#postponeclat2022 it’s almost impossible to reach our centres at time, all trains are cancelled or delayed, roads are blocked, internet connection is down till 19th June, violent protest going on everywhere, please sir it’s a request please understand our situation”

“#Postponeclat2022 #clat2022 @kiranRijiju please postpone it because it’s impossible to travel,” another aspirant Sharddha Vashistha (@ShraddhaVashis7) tweeted.

Some States have also imposed section 144 and shut down internet services. “Amid the internet shutdown, and imposed section 144 one can’t think of to move in a chaotic and tensed ambience. we aspirants need our safety and peaceful state of mind to appear in the examination. Postpone #clat2022,” said Prashant Kumar (@Prashan55282557).

There are also counter tweets against the postponement of the CLAT 2022.

One Twitter user Ansh Tandon (@mars_tandon2204) tweeted “Please do not postpone #clat2022”.

“#clat2022 shouldn’t be postponed. Not going into pros and cons, just my personal opinion for what would benefit me…,” Aadit Anand (@aadit_anand) tweeted.

According to officials of NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, the CLAT is as per schedule. However, given protests happening across the country against the Agnipath scheme, there is an emergency meeting of the Consortium of National Law Universities which will be held on Saturday evening.