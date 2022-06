Agnipath Scheme protest in Hyderabad: 6 trains cancelled, 2 diverted

Published: Updated On - 06:04 PM, Fri - 17 June 22

Hyderabad: Due to a protest at Secunderabad Railway Station against the Agnipath Scheme, the South Central Railway (SCR) on Friday cancelled/partially cancelled and partially diverted nine trains.

The cancelled trains are: Train number 18046 (Hyderabad to Shalimar), 07078 (Umdanagar to Secunderabad), 07055 (Secunderabad to Umdanagar), 07056 (Umdanagar to Secunderabad), 07059 (Secunderabad to Umdanagar), and 07060 (Umdanagar to Secunderabad)

Partially cancelled: Train number: 17645 (Secunderabad to Repalle). The train is partially cancelled between Secunderabad to Cherlappalli.

Diverted trains: Train number: 17025 (Shirdi Sai Nagar to Kakinada Port). The train is diverted via Sanathnagar, Ammuguda, and Cherlappalli. Additional stoppage provided at Sanathnagar and Cherlappalli.

Train number 11020 (Bhubaneswar – Mumbai CST) diverted via Cherlapally, Ammuguda, and Sanathnagar. Additional stoppage provided at Cherlapalli and Sanathnagar.

