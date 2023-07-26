Agricultural activity picks up pace in Nalgonda

Agriculture activities gathered momentum in the district following the rains in the district for the last three days

07:30 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

Transplantation of paddy nurseries was taking up at Kanagal in Nalgonda district

The farmers were spending busy sowing paddy due to favorable weather condition in the district. Light to moderate rains have helping them to intensify their agricultural activities.

The agriculture department has estimated a cultivation area of 11,54,289 acres including cotton in 6.5 lakh acres, paddy in 5.25 lakh acres and red gram in 10,000 acres in the district for the Kharif crop season.

Till July 23, the farmers have taken up cultivation in 6,61,328 acres including cotton in 5,79,426 acres and paddy in 70,045 acres in the district. Deficit rain fall and non-release of water to left and right canals of Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) have delayed in taking up cultivation by the farmers for kharif crop season.

The rains witnessed by mandals in the district for the last three days have boosted the agricultural activity that can ensure the cultivation area as per the estimation of officials of agriculture department for the Kharif crop season.

As the irrigation tanks are brimming with water due to the rains, the farmers were taking up transplanting of paddy nurseries.

Speaking to Telangana Today, District Agriculture Officer Dr Sucharitha said that cultivation of paddy would increase as per the estimation due to incessant rains in the district. Sufficient stocks of fertilizers for the kharif crop season were available in the district, she added.