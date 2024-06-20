Agriculture Minister writes to Nadda on immediate requirement of fertilizer

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao on Thursday wrote to union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers JP Nadda, stressing the need for timely supply of fertilisers.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 June 2024, 07:25 PM

File photo of Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao.

Hyderabad: The State government has requested the Centre for immediate allotment of 80,000 metric tonnes of diammonium phosphate (DAP) fertilizer to meet the demand from Kharif (Vanakalam) farmers in July. Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao on Thursday wrote to union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers JP Nadda, stressing the need for timely supply of fertilisers.

He stated that the sowing operations were in full swing in the State and consequently, brisk sale of DAP was being witnessed. Telangana being an early sowing State, the Kharif operations took off well in advance following the pre-monsoon rains received all over, he said, adding that the State required 52,000 metric tonnes of DAP for April and 60,000 tonnes for May this year. But it had received only 43,000 metric tonnes as against the cumulative projection of 1.12 lakh metric tonnes for April and May.

As for the allotment for June, the State was given only 50,000 metric tonnes. Out of this, nearly 72 per cent was to be met with imported allotments, which in fact were yet to be realised, the Minister added.