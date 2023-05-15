Agriculture remains priority: Narendra Singh Tomar

The union Minister inaugurated the EEI Golden Jubilee Auditorium at Extension Education Institute (EEI) in Rajendranagar here on Monday, in the presence of Telangana Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy.

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar stressed for improved coordination between the Centre, State governments and scientists to develop the agriculture sector. He said in the context of G20 Summit, the union government is focused on ‘One Family, One Earth and One Future’ and agriculture remains a priority sector in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Tomar said the Central Government has been supporting the establishment of startups and training centres focusing on strengthening the Indian Agricultural Research. He wanted the Krishi Vignan Kendras (KVKs) and EEIs to develop master trainers in agriculture and the newly inaugurated EEI auditorium is a testament to the government’s vision in providing modern facilities to the training institutions for enabling scientists, researchers and other stakeholders to exchange knowledge, ideas and expertise.

“Plans should be drawn to meet the food needs of the increasing population of the country. The fruits of research should be brought within reach for small and marginal farmers even in remote areas of the country. The focus should be on increasing crop production, yield and reduce losses,” he added.

Niranjan Reddy said the support mechanism offered by the State government to the farmers, was enabling them to increase their incomes and improving their socio-economic conditions. He said Telangana has become a role model for others to emulate and urged the Centre to extend its support to the State government in the latter’s initiatives. He strongly felt that support extended to farmers who are facing multiple challenges, was not enough.

Union Secretary for Agriculture Manoj Ahuja, Telangana Secretary and Commissioner of Agriculture M Raghunandan Rao, Prof Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University vice-chancellor V Praveen Rao and others were present.