AICTE sponsored FDP concludes

By | Published: 10:44 pm

Warangal Urban: Prof K Ashoka Reddy, principal of Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science (KITS), Warangal, and Coordinator of an AICTE-sponsored two-week Faculty Development Programme, said that 80 faculty members from different States of the country attended the FDP and benefited through this programme.

According to a press note released here on Tuesday, the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), KITS organised the FDP (Phase-1) titled “Hands on project based approach for biomedical signal analysis using MATLAB” from December 28, 2020 to Jan 10, 2021. “The participants have said that they were ready to train the Under Graduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) students to design projects by using this latest technology for the benefit of society. They said that they had got hands on experience in the field of biomedical signal analysis and processing through this online FDP. The MATLAB software is useful to create and cultivate new research technical developments,” he added.

Addressing the valedictory session, Sathish Jadhav, Director, BIOKIT, Mumbai, stressed on the importance of various biomedical instruments and their applications in the field of technology and innovation for the benefit of researchers. Professor and Head, Department of ECE, Dr B. Rama Devi, FDP Co-coordinators Assistant Professor J Sheshgiri babu and Assistant Professor, P Yugander, Dean, Student affairs Prof G Raghotham Reddy, Associate Professor of Chemistry and PRO Dr D Prabhakara Chary and other faculty were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .