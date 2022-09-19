AIFF recommends former footballer Shabbir Ali for Padma Shri

Published Date - 08:15 PM, Mon - 19 September 22

Hyderabad: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has recommended former international footballer and Dhyan Chand awardee from Hyderabad Shabbir Ali’s name for the prestigious Padma Shri award. IM Vijayan and Arun Ghosh were also recommended for the award, on Monday.

Meanwhile, Manoranjan Bhattacharya’s name was put forward for Dhyan Chand award while Jeje Lelpekhlua was referred for the Arjuna award. The decisions were taken during the AIFF new executive committee meeting held in Kolkata.

While IM Vijayan is an Arjuna Award recipient in 2003, Shabbir Ali received the Dhyan Chand Award in 2011. The Padma Awards, which are usually handed over on January 26 on occasion of Republic Day, are bestowed on individuals by the union government on recommendation of national sports federations.