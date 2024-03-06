AIG Hospitals introduces VivaScope: Biopsy results in just 5 minutes

On Wednesday, the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) Hospitals in Gachibowli unveiled their latest technological advancement: 'VivaScope'.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 March 2024, 07:01 PM

Hyderabad: Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) Hospitals, Gachibowli, on Wednesday announced the launch of a new technology ‘VivaScope’ with an ability to provide biopsy results in just 5 minutes.

Dubbed as a groundbreaking innovation, the new technology can offer a solution that significantly reduces biopsy time, allowing for real-time diagnosis and treatment planning, Founder and Chairman, AIG Hospitals, Dr D Nageshwar Reddy said.

Also Read Adopting AI tech for better patient care

Traditionally, the process of obtaining tissue samples and analysis is time-consuming and takes up to 5 days. “The new technology is a leap forward in GI endoscopy with the ability to provide immediate tissue sections in the endoscopy room itself. This is particularly crucial in urgent cases especially pertaining to GI cancers where immediate decisions are required,” he said.

Some other advantages of the new technology include rapid diagnoses within minutes, enabling quicker treatment decisions, fresh tissue examination immediately after excision without lengthy procedures, remote and on-site access for pathologists, facilitating collaboration and improving accuracy.

Dr. G V Rao, Director, AIG Hospitals said that the technology enables storage and sharing of high-resolution images, facilitating collaboration among healthcare professionals and ensuring consistent diagnoses, even in complex cases.