AIG Hospitals joins hands with Canadian firm

By | Published: 8:07 pm

Hyderabad: In a unique collaboration, city-based AIG Hospitals on Tuesday signed a data licensing and partnership agreement with Satisfai Health, Canada, to apply Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the field of therapeutic gastroenterology.

The Canadian health care company has achieved notable success in applying AI solutions to help doctors better diagnose colon polyps during screening for colorectal cancer. The AIG Hospitals, which takes-up at least 500 endoscopic procedures on a daily basis, was keen to collaborate with leading medical AI groups to harness the power of the huge volume of high quality data now being procured by the Hospitals.

“We are always at the forefront of developing and contributing to innovations in the field of GI Endoscopy, and I am sure AI in GI will take a big leap forward in the near future,” said Dr Nageshwar Reddy, chairman, AIG Hospitals.

The CEO and founder of Satisfai Health, Dr Michael Byrne said that the company is now well established in the rapidly growing field as leaders of AI in gastroenterology. “We have achieved critical milestones for our company, both academically and commercially,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .